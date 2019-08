HOUSTON — Houston Ballet Academy will hold open auditions on Sunday, Aug. 25 for the children’s roles in Stanton Welch’s 2019 production of “The Nutcracker.”

This opportunity allows young dancers ages 7-14 to be part of one of the city’s grandest holiday traditions while working alongside talented professional dancers and instructors.

For more information and to register, click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM