HOUSTON -- Houston’s community of tow truck drivers gathered to remember one of their own killed Friday by a suspected car thief.

Police say Jonathan Nguyen, 27, hit and killed Curtis Martin, 53, with Martin’s own truck, after Nguyen jumped behind the wheel.

The suspect then led police on a chase in Martin’s tow truck before he ran a red light and was hit by an unsuspecting driver.

Nguyen is charged with capital murder.

Fellow tow truck drivers say they never imagined this could have happened to their friend.

“People think it’s fun and games but it’s what we do,” said tow truck driver Mark Rodriguez.

A sea of tow trucks flashing their lights filled the parking lot of the Wal-Mart near Kirkwood and Beechnut where Martin’s truck was first stolen.

“It’s like a loved one that was lost,” said one truck driver. “That’s why we’re all out here right now to mourn him; to help the family out.”

In addition to their reflections of Martin, some of the truckers used the gathering as a chance to speak to their community.

“I know a lot of ya’ll out here,” said one truck driver to the crowd. “If y’all are working so hard, do not sleep in your truck, man.”

Most of the mourners came to the parking lot to collect in solidarity; all of them are calling for justice.

“[Martin] doesn’t deserve this,” said LaQueta Robinson, the mother of Martin’s children. “He did not deserve this at all. The family is just asking for justice - to deal with the person who did him like this.”

You may not be able to find a tow truck this hour. Wrecker drivers gather in mourning after murder of fellow driver. #HouNews #HTX #Houston #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/l1Jq5kYdRG — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) July 8, 2018

