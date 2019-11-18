HOUSTON — Want to add some bright and vivid colors to your weekend?

The Via Colori Street Painting Festival is set to take over the streets around Houston’s City Hall this weekend.

The festival showcases sidewalk chalk art to help raise money for health and educational services for children with hearing loss in Houston through The Center for Hearing and Speech.

Each year, the center has helped more than 8,500 children with hearing loss.

The festival features more than 280 local, national and international artists that create impressive chalk murals on the streets of downtown Houston. There will also be three stages of live music, Via Bambini family zone, food and beverage vendors over the two-day event.

Tickets are $7 on pre-sale and $10 at the door. VIP passes are also available for $40 which include general admission and access to the VIP Lounge with complimentary food and beverages as well as an invitation to exclusive mini events.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Giselle Yeung

