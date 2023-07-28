Houston’s Hope Lodge provides home away from home for cancer patients, caregivers

Hope Lodge offers free temporary housing, where cancer patients get comfort and easier access to much-needed care.

HOUSTON — Every year more than 127,000 cancer patients travel to Houston for lifesaving treatment at one of the area’s state-of-the-art healthcare facilities.

Many of these patients can spend weeks or even months undergoing cancer treatment and face mounting medical bills, job loss, or other factors, leaving them unable to afford the costs associated with travel.

The American Cancer Society Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Hope Lodge in Houston has been saving lives since 2021 by providing free, temporary lodging for cancer patients as young as 12 years old. Each Hope Lodge community offers a supportive, homelike environment for patients who are in active cancer treatment and permanently reside more than 40 miles away from their cancer treatment center. More than just a roof over their heads, it's a nurturing community that helps those living with cancer access the care they need.

In the Houston area, hotel stays average $290 a night. Hope Lodge guests stay an average of two weeks, saving them more than $4,000 in lodging costs alone. At full capacity with 64 guest suites, the Hope Lodge facility can provide up to 23,360 nights of free lodging each year, representing a savings of more than $6.7 million to people living with cancer and their families.

For more information, please call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org/HopeLodgeHouston.

The Hope Lodge community also needs volunteers. Both short-term and long-term opportunities are available. To inquire about volunteer opportunities, please fill out a form.