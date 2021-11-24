Houstonian appointed as civilan aide to the Secretary of the U.S. Army

Myrna Saldana-Trevino was inducted during a ceremony at the Pentagon last week.

HOUSTON — A Houston resident has been appointed as the new civilian aide to the secretary of the U.S. Army, an important role in building strong relationships between the military branch and local community.

Myrna Saldana-Trevino was inducted as a civilian aide to the secretary of the U.S. Army, or CASA, during a ceremony at the Pentagon last week.

Trevino will be representing Texas as one of nine new CASAs working on behalf of communities across the nation.

CASAs are tasked with promoting good relations between the Army and the public, advising the secretary about regional issues, supporting the total Army workforce, assisting with recruiting and helping soldiers as they transition out of the military.

They're usually business or civic leaders who have a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities.

"I am honored and excited to be selected by the secretary for this important position,” Trevino said. “I look forward to working closely with the Army, Army Reserve and National Guard in Houston to help future soldiers achieve their goals of serving in the U.S. Army.”

Trevino currently serves as president for the Greater Houston Veterans Rotary Club and Wheelchairs for Warriors, and is the community outreach coordinator at the Christus Health/U.S. Family Health Plan. She has worked with many Houston veteran service organizations.