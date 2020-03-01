HOUSTON — Don’t pack away the ugly holiday sweaters just yet!

The Houston Zoo is hosting Ugly Sweater Night on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. for folks 21-and-up.

Guests are encouraged to rock their best ugly sweater for this special 21-and-up only event as they enjoy Zoo Lights without kids.

Ticket prices are $35 for general admission and $25 for designated drivers. Admission tickets also include one free drink.

Beer, wine, and spiked hot chocolate will be available for guests to enjoy as they stroll through the now two-times-brighter beloved holiday spectacular.

Food and holiday items will also be available for purchase along the Zoo Lights path.

Purchase tickets online at www.houstonzoo.org/events/ugly-sweater-21-up-night.

Guests must be 21 years old and older to attend.

Sipping and strolling through Zoo Lights also helps save animals in the wild as a portion of every ticket supports conservation efforts around the world.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter