HOUSTON — Alright parents! It’s time to get the babysitters on speed dial because the Houston Zoo has something special for you – and no kids are allowed!

For the first time in history, the Houston Zoo is hosting a Brew Lights event for the 21-and-up crowd.

What is this you ask?

This is an opportunity for adults to experience the Zoo Lights without kids AND to make things even better – there’s adult beverages.

Saint Arnold brews, wine and spiked hot chocolate will be available for guests to enjoy as they stroll through the spectacular Zoo Lights. Food and holiday items will also be available for purchase along the path.

The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are $45 for general admission and $25 for the designated drivers. Admission tickets also include two free 12-oz pours of Saint Arnold beer.

You can purchase tickets online at www.houstonzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.

A portion of every ticket supports conservation efforts around the world.

