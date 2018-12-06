In an ongoing effort to protect wildlife and eliminate waste, The Houston Zoo has become one of the first in the country to eliminate all single-use consumer plastic items.

The zoo’s ongoing conservation effort will help prevent an estimated 80,000 plastic bags, 300,000 plastic bottles, and nearly 23,000 plastic straws from entering landfills and the environment each year.

There are roughly 3.15 billion pounds of plastic in our oceans right now and the average American will add to this epidemic by throwing away approximately 185 pounds of plastic per year.

Wildlife like endangered sea turtles and other marine creatures often mistake plastic bags for jellyfish -- one of their favorite foods -- with tragic consequences. (Houston Zoo)

Wildlife like endangered sea turtles and other marine creatures often mistake plastic bags for jellyfish -- one of their favorite foods -- with tragic consequences. Reducing plastics keeps this type of trash out of our oceans and prevents harm to animals like sea turtles and other marine life.

“Removing single-use plastic items is a direct action to protect wildlife,” said Peter Riger, vice president of conservation education. “The Houston Zoo is steadfast in its commitment to save animals and we encourage our visitors to join us in going single-use plastic free. Everyone that chooses to reduce their use of plastic is helping to protect wildlife.“

Guests now have two choices when purchasing water at the zoo – an aluminum reusable water bottle (pre-filled with water) or a JUST Water recyclable, paper-based carton at any of the restaurants or kiosks. The carton itself is made of paper from certified forests and the plastic cap is made from sugarcane, making JUST Water cartons 100% recyclable. Across the park, water bottle refilling stations are available to refill JUST Water cartons, or any other reusable container, made possible by a partnership with Texas Plumbing Supply.

The elimination of plastic is the final step in the zoo’s conservation effort that began in 2015 when they removed plastic bags from the gift shops to protect animals in the wild.

Gift shop customers can actively participate in saving wildlife by choosing to be completely bag-free, purchase reusable bags or use a tote brought from home.

© 2018 KHOU