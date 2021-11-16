The Houston Zoo is having an adults-only holiday spectacular with booze!

"Brew Lights" will take place on Nov. 18 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. This is for adults 21 and older.

HOUSTON — Nothing screams holiday season like Christmas lights and booze!

For one night only, the Houston Zoo is letting the adults get a little loose — without the kids — for its annual "Brew Lights."

"Brew Lights" is the adult-only version of "Zoo Lights." It allows adults 21 and older to take a stroll through the Zoo's holiday spectacular all while enjoying an adult beverage including Saint Arnold brews, hard seltzer and spiked hot chocolate.

This year, "Brew Lights" is adding a karaoke lounge to the mix and giraffe feeding, which will be available from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event will take place on Nov. 18 from 5:30 to 10 p.m.