Houston volunteers help Florida's Surfside community after condo collapse

One Houston attorney and a small team headed to Florida to help the victims and search teams. Tuesday, they rented a food truck to help feed first responders.

HOUSTON — It’s been 6 days since the condominium building collapse in Surfside, Fla. On one end you have rescue crews searching for the more than 150 people still missing. On the other end you have families desperately awaiting news. But seeing these images really struck a nerve for a Houston attorney’s wife, Nicolette Daniel.

"She lost her mother very recently and what occurred was she’s been dealing with some grief. And as a consequence she really wants to help people," said attorney Patrick Daniel.

Saturday morning Nicolette told her husband she wanted to help the Surfside community. So they gathered a few volunteers, packed their bags and headed to Surfside.

"When you see the site, that's when I think it becomes very telling. It's just utter destruction, It looks like a bomb went off. It's horrible," Daniel said.

They said in the last few days they’ve tried to provide the search teams and first responders with whatever they need to ensure they could continue with the touch task ahead. They’ve provided them with everything from water, deodorant and sunscreen. And Tuesday they rented out a food truck and provided them with free lunch.

"I think they are also scared to let these people down. so they are working as hard as fast as they can. And if you can, get them a hot meal to recharge a bit, and I think that is what you do," Daniel said.

These Houstonians have also provided comfort to those families who are waiting answers, even being that shoulder to cry on.

"Just giving an outpouring of kindness of warmth as best you can it lets people know you are not alone," Daniel said.