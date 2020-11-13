Houston Rockets, local food rescue organization team up to provide Thanksgiving dinner to families in need

The "Thanksgiving On Us" food distribution is happening on Nov. 19 outside of the Toyota Center from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies last.

HOUSTON — For some families, Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The economic impact from the pandemic has taken a financial toll on thousands of people, which is is why the Houston Rockets, Second Servings of Houston, a local food rescue organization, and Kroger are partnering up to provide dinner to families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We know Thanksgiving will look different for so many Houstonians this holiday season,” said Rockets Community Relations Director Sarah Joseph. “Partnering with Second Servings and Kroger gives us the opportunity to provide a holiday meal to those that otherwise might not have received one during this tough year.”

This food distribution, called "Thanksgiving On Us," will provide about 2,000 family-sized dinner boxes filled with perishable and non-perishable Thanksgiving-themed items to Houstonians in need.

The boxes, which are prepared by Hess Corporation's Food Services Team, will come with:

Seasonal produce from Brothers Produce

Dinner rolls from Ashcraft Bakery

Ice cream from Souther Ice Cream

Chips

Assorted Thanksgiving food

Hand sanitizer

KN95 masks

The "Thanksgiving On Us" food distribution is happening on Nov. 19 outside of the Toyota Center from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies last. This drive-thru event is free and open to the public.