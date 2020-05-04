HOUSTON — During times like these, we can all use a little companionship.

Houston Pets Alive! hopes you will find a new canine friend Sunday during its virtual adoption event “Save-a-thon,” which includes drive-thru pet pickup at their adoption center at 2800 Antoine Drive.

During the event, which is from noon – 6 p.m., the animal rescue group will be livestreaming videos of pets currently available for adoption on Facebook.

> Go to Houston Pets Alive! Facebook page <

When you see your future pet, visit houstonpetsalive.org/find-dogs to find that specific pet and fill out an adoption application. Once your application is approved, you will be given a scheduled time slot to come to the adoption center.

A special adoption fee of $75 applies to all participating dogs, excluding puppies.

It’s definitely an opportunity to save a life, because organizers said adoptions helps open foster homes for other animals who could otherwise be euthanized. In most areas, animals shelters are overcrowded due to coronavirus.

Not sure which pet you want?

There will also be "drive-thru style" adoptions on-site happening around the back of the building. For the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and potential adopters, only one family at a time will be allowed to meet the dogs.

In this case, you don’t have to pick a specific dog, but you must fill out the general adoption application. It has to be completed before arriving at the shelter and can be found here.

All adoption applications and contracts will be completed electronically in order to maintain social distancing.

If you'd like to be a foster pet parent, an application is available here.

More information about the adoption event is available here.

OTHER COVID-19 STORIES ON KHOU.COM