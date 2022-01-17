'This will make a major difference' | Houston organizations honor MLK Jr. with a day of service

Rebuilding Together Houston built the first of 40 wheelchair ramps it plans to construct in its 40th year.

HOUSTON, Texas — Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a day on and not off for many volunteers around the Houston area.

A team from Rebuilding Together Houston constructed a new wheelchair ramp for a woman in Acres Homes.

"This will make a major difference," said Veronica Whooper.

The ramp was built for Whooper's mother, Vera Williams, and her family.

"We have an aunt who can now come and visit my mom and we can bring her around back with the wheelchair instead of trying to get her up the stairs,” said Whooper.

The non profit plans to build 40 ramps this year to commemorate its 40th anniversary of providing all sorts of home repairs free of charge.

"This year we’re going to be doing a whole bunch of celebrations throughout the year," said Jose Monterrosa with Rebuilding Together. "And celebrations meaning we’re doing more work.”

Houston Dash soccer players “teamed up” with the Recipe for Success Foundation. They helped prepare its seven acre Hope Farms in Sunnyside for the upcoming Spring harvest.

"Our hands are dirty and we’re painting and moving sandbags," said Megan Montefusco. "Just trying to make the farm better.”

The Houston Food Bank is also focused on feeding folks in need.

Shell employees were among those spending a day of service sorting products in addition to collecting items for food-insecure schoolchildren.

"Feels good to be able to give to somebody,” said longtime Rebuilding Together volunteer David McCalvin back at the construction site.

He said he was happy to spend another holiday honoring Dr. King’s legacy by giving back.