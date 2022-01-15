Local Jewish community reacts to hostage situation in Dallas-Forth Worth area

The stress of the situation is being felt here in Houston. We spoke with a local rabbi and a Jewish law enforcement official about the situation.

HOUSTON — There was a sense of shock in Houston's Jewish community after hearing news about the hostage situation north of Dallas.

One local rabbi said he first heard about this after receiving text messages from Muslim and Christian colleagues offering prayers.

Rabbi Dan Gordon from a synagogue in Humble says he was pretty shocked to hear about the hostage situation, especially because he met the rabbi from the Colleyville synagogue.

"I have been to Beth Israel one time for a bar mitzvah and met the rabbi there. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker," said Rabbi Gordon.

He says Rabbi Charlie is one of the nicest people he's met.

"He is just one of the finest people in the world with a beautiful, caring heart and I am just praying that nothing is happening," said Rabbi Gordon.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, who is also Jewish, was also very shocked to hear the news.

"To have any kind of criminal activity go on in a synagogue or place of worship can’t be tolerated," he said. "It's just awful."

I am very disheartened to hear about the hostage situation in the Dallas area. We are praying for resolve and a positive outcome. My office stands ready to support efforts near and far to ensure the safety of our Jewish brothers and sisters. @ADL @ADLSouthwest — Constable Alan Rosen (@ConstableRosen) January 15, 2022

He said a few years ago, his office started a training program to help places of worship come up with a security plan for these worst-case scenarios.

"It looks like we are going to continue to need to have those training exercises and continue to be vigilant," said Rosen.

Constable Rosen tells us he has touched base with other law enforcement agencies and they will be increasing patrol around synagogues tonight and in the coming days.

I’ve been in touch w/ HPD, Mayor Turner, and local Jewish orgs. All are closely monitoring the hostage situation at Cong. Beth Israel in Colleyville. Additional measures/patrols here in #Houston #DistC around sensitive locations to ensure Jewish community feels safe, secure. — Abbie Kamin (@AbbieKamin) January 15, 2022

They tell KHOU 11 that they do believe this is an isolated incident, but are asking people to report anything suspicious to police.