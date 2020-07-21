Houston International Quilt Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The fall festival regularly attracts 55,000 people from over 35 countries and provides a boost for the Houston economy.

HOUSTON — One of Houston''s most popular fall festivals has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 46th annual International Quilt Festival was scheduled for October 29-November 1 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The festival is the largest annual quilt show in the U.S. and it regularly attracts 55,000 people from over 35 countries. '

Karey Bresenhan, President and CEO of Quilts, Inc., said they just can't produce quilt shows in the current environment.

"In these uncertain and even threatening days of COVID-19, many quilt-related businesses are suffering drastic loss of income and facing financial difficulties, and that includes us and many of our exhibitors," Bresenhan said.

She said the difficult decision was made after getting feedback from thousands of attendees, exhibitors, students and teachers.

"Even if we were able to hold Festival this year, it would be under such severe restrictions and limitations from the city, county, and convention center that it would be hard to recognize the resulting show," Bresenhan said.

She said they plan to take the festival "into the virtual world." More details on that will be released later.