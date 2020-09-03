HOUSTON — Houston Food Bank is asking members of the community to come out and help pack food kits for those quarantined as a result of the coronavirus.

Many of the people the organization services aren't in the position to reserve food in event of an emergency.

They made it clear there haven’t been any request for these kits, but the non-profit organization said it wants to be ready should the need arise in the Houston area.

Volunteer shifts are at the following times:

Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon or 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday to Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – noon.

If you’re interested, volunteer registration can be done online at houstonfoodbank.org .

Houston Food Bank and its partners bring food to thousands of at-need homes and individuals in the area.

In order to protect its volunteers, they are cleaning and disinfecting the facility more often especially in high-traffic areas such as elevators, bathrooms, meeting rooms and food areas.

The group released a statement Monday saying it intends to remain in operation throughout any COVID-19 impact.

