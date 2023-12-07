There are now 2 community ponds in the Houston area filled with dead fish

For some residents, the dead fish are making them break out in hives.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — On Monday, we told you about the community pond in Magnolia's Durango Creek subdivision that was filled with dead fish, possibly due to sewage overflow.

Another pond -- that is about a few hundred yards away -- is starting to see the same issues.

"This looks like a night and day difference between yesterday and today," said Rachel Prince who lives in the Forest Crossing subdivision.

Prince and several other residents believe a sewage spill is to blame.

They, along with the residents in the Durango Creek subdivision, have reached out to several different organizations not knowing who will restore their ponds.

“It's frustrating," Prince said. "It's very frustrating when we have called literally everyone."

For some, this mess is affecting their health.

“Have broken out in a rash and I've had this reaction before," said Karen Ladd who has a fish allergy. "So I know that is because the fish are dying.”

Ladd lives right next to the Forest Crossing subdivision pond and said she can't be outside for too long because she'll break out in hives.

We finally got in contact with the Durango Creek Property Owners Association Wednesday afternoon and members said they are also homeowners in the neighborhood and they too have been making calls.

The POA confirmed there was sewage backup that spilled into the street, but they're not sure sewage went into the ponds.

Testing is being done by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to find out what's causing the fish to die.

The Durando Creek POA has requested testing on both ponds and once they get those results, their pond will be remediated quickly. The pond in the Forest Crossing subdivision will have to be taken care of by its POA.

KHOU 11 has reached out to the Forest Crossing POA to get residents some help.