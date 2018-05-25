HOUSTON - A local church served meals to local law enforcement on Friday as a way of saying thanks for all they do.

The Church of the Annunciation began packing up meals at 4 a.m. Friday to deliver to Houston police and Harris County Sheriff's facilities.

They planned to serve more than 1,200 meals to officers at their downtown church.

"We wanted to show our appreciation for all they do, their sacrifices and for their families, we wanted to show them love and support." said Elsie Hernandez with the Church of the Annunciation.

This is part of the church's Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, helping out our first responders who put their lives on the line for us every day.

