HOUSTON - The home where a woman's remains were found inside a wall was recently demolished after it was sold for more than $400,000.

The home located in The Heights sold on April 20 to Sandcastle Homes, a local developer.

According to MLS listings, it sold for $430,000.

The home has since been demolished and the developer told KHOU 11 two 2-story, single family homes will be built on the property.

Sandcastle Homes

Construction is expected to start this week.

The home's previous owner was Mary Cerruti. Her remains were found inside a wall of the home last year.

Mary Cerutti

Her remains were found back in March of 2017, two years after she was reported missing.

Detectives believe Cerruti went up to her attic for some reason, fell through a floorboard and got trapped inside. Police found the attic door open when they conducted a welfare check after she went missing.

The 61-year-old had lived in the home since 2001.

MORE:

Medical examiner identifies remains found in home, no signs of foul play

Notes, photos offer new perspective on Mary Cerruti's life

The mystery of Mary Cerruti

© 2018 KHOU