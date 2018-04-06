HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District kicked off it's summer meal program on Monday at nearly 200 schools.

Children ages 1 to 18 can pick up free breakfast and lunch at area schools from now until Thursday, August 2.

No paperwork, registration or proof of income is needed to participate. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $3.75.

HISD has a full list of school locations and times where the meals will be available here on its website.

In 2017, the program served more than 1 million meals across Houston.

If you have questions about the free summer meals program, contact HISD’s Nutrition Services department at 713-556-2979.

You can also call 211 or text FOODTX to 877-877.

