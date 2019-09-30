HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The loss of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal makes zero sense but is helping bring an entire city together in his memory.

"He's touched more people than any politician or superstar that I know could," said Hayden Wallace. "J.J. Watt is great, but Sandeep Dhaliwal was amazing."

Wallace knew deputy Dhaliwal before he wore the badge.

"I had to do something to show the world how great he was," Wallace said.

So his childhood friend together with more than a hundred people blew love and support Dhaliwal's way in the form of thousands of bubbles. Bubbles blown for a hero.

"If you were going to put together a model police officer and say this is what every cop should be like, it was him," Wallace said.

LaShawna Williams experienced Dhaliwal's kindness firsthand.

"He made me feel like family," Williams said.

She credits Dhaliwal for the life she now gets to share with her young son.

"He was able to calm me down," Williams said. "He called paramedics to check on my baby."

Every candle lit, story shared and bubble carried away in the wind is proof Deputy Dhaliwal lives on.

"You remember the good ones, and he was one of the ones who stood out," Williams said.

RELATED COVERAGE

Texans honor Deputy Dhaliwal with moment of silence prior to kickoff

'I heard a gunshot, and I ran over' | Woman who tried to save Deputy Dhaliwal says she kept hoping

Funeral arrangements set for fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal