Heights woman who sewed 1,400 masks for neighbors uses fabric scraps to create 'corona' quilt

Tamara Kic began sewing face masks because she needed something to pass the time. 250 yards of fabric later, she's documenting history one cross-stitch at a time.

HOUSTON — Back in May, KHOU 11 spotlighted Heights resident Tamara Kic. The Heights mother made about 1,100 masks at that point. She gave them to her neighbors for free.

Kic is recovering from a rare form of cancer and is safest at home during the pandemic. She started the sewing project to pass the time.

Neighbors, insisting on paying for the facial coverings, donated to Star of Hope in Kic's honor.

Now in July, she says, “I ended up making almost 1,400 masks before I stopped.”

Her masks generated about $2,000 in donations for Star of Hope. The organization works to end homelessness.

While she's stopped sewing masks, Kic is still hovering over a sewing machine. She's turning scraps from the 250 yards of fabric she used to make masks to make a quilt.

Kic is also transferring the thank you cards and photos of her Heights neighbors in her masks to fabric, so the images can be a part of the quilt, too.

“Well, I just think that it’s really going to be a piece of history about the pandemic. It’s going to be a story about how people protected themselves. And how,” the community came together. Her friends and sister are helping her with the quilt.

“It’s a lot more fun to make them with somebody else than to just make them yourself," she said.

Her friends and family are helping Kic embroider pieces by hand for the 5x6 quilt that should be done by the end of August.

The goal is to add it to her collection that will be passed from generation to generation.

“I mean it’s just so, it makes me feel great. I just love it," she said.