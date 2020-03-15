SAN ANTONIO — As health experts continue to advocate for social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus in Texas and across the U.S., one of the state's most popular grocery chains is making it a little easier for customers to keep their fridges stocked without getting too cozy with others in store aisles and checkout lines.

H-E-B posted on social media Sunday afternoon that the chain has "implemented free, next-day curbside ordering" while "working on delivery options" for shoppers. Additionally, the company says it is working with nonprofits to ensure products and groceries get to those in the community who need it the most.

On Saturday, H-E-B announced it would temporarily modify store hours to opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. at all locations "until further notice" to keep shelves adequately stocked.

You can learn more about the company's curb-side ordering and delivery procedures here.

