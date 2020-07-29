'Summer of Giving' | H-E-B commits up to $2 million to Feeding Texas, but they need your help

Each time a shopper buys an H-E-B product, the grocery chain will donate to Feeding Texas.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B unveiled a new initiative Wednesday in its commit to bringing much-needed food to millions of Texans, especially as more families turn to food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Summer of Giving’ is a joint project with the grocery chain's longtime partner Feeding Texas. The nonprofit organization supports a large network of food banks across the state.

During the campaign, H-E-B will make a donation to Feeding Texas each time a shopper buys an H-E-B brand product. The company said it will make donations up to $2 million, funding more than 20 million meals.

H-E-B stores are participating in the campaign, which ends Sept. 8.

“Earlier, we touched on our ongoing efforts to support our Texas food banks throughout the year, but what our communities are going through right now is unprecedented,” said Winell Herron, the H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs.

For more than 30 years, H-E-B and Feeding Texas have worked to end hunger in a state where reportedly every 1 in 4 residents deals with food insecurity.

Feeding Texas said food bank use has doubled compared to last year. In June alone, the network distributed more than 80 million pounds of food statewide.

Herron said Feeding Texas has been on the frontline of the hunger problem throughout the pandemic, and the company is excited to move forward with its next program to help Texans in need.

H-E-B and its partners made a $3 million commitment in March.

“Words can’t express how grateful we are to H-E-B and to all of [their] shoppers who come together to support our neighbors in need through this crisis,” said Celia Cole, the chief executive officer for Feeding Texas.