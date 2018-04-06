HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Ten months after Hurricane Harvey, Harris County will be receiving $25.6 million from FEMA for the Flood Control District Home Buyout Program, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

With the new funding, and an additional $8.6 million from local funds, the Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD) will be able to purchase 169 homes.

The homes are located throughout the county and were selected because they have been determined "substantially damaged" by Hurricane Harvey.

Additional funding from the program is expected later this year. Home buyouts are used by the HCFCD to lessen flood damages in areas deep in the floodplain.

“I recognize the determination of the residents of this county, and we are continuously working on our residents’ behalf to secure every avenue of federal, state, and even local funding available to move people out of harm’s way before the next storm or flooding event. This is just the first allotment of FEMA funding for home buyouts, and we are looking forward to the ability to do more work for our residents,” said County Judge Emmett.

The Flood Control District’s Home Buyout Program is ongoing, and home owners may volunteer to be considered for the program at any time.

The Flood Control District is continually reevaluating and reassessing the needs for home buyouts across the county as additional funding becomes available.

For more information about how to participate in a potential home buyout, contact the Flood Control District at (713) 684-4020 or visit www.hcfcd.org/homebuyout.

