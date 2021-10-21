Judge Hidalgo seeking public input as Harris County redistricting proposal draws controversy

Every 10 years, state law requires county precincts must be re-drawn with a balanced number of people using new Census data.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One Harris County commissioner worries services could suffer in unincorporated Harris County under a proposed redistricting map.

“This map directly impacts negatively two million people in Harris County on how the services will be rendered,” said Commissioner Tom Ramsey of Precinct 3.

Commissioner Ramsey said a proposal by Commissioner Rodney Ellis of Precinct 1 puts most residents of unincorporated areas in Precinct 4.

Commissioner Ramsey says that means Precinct 4 would have to maintain more parks, roads, bridges, and community centers with the same amount of funding, along with fewer opportunities to partner with cities.

“When we have a hurricane, that precinct would be responsible for responding to needs in Baytown and Katy,” said Commissioner Ramsey. “They’re 60 miles apart. That’s ridiculous.”

Commissioner Ramsey said the proposal gives an advantage to Democrats with little time for public input.

Precinct 3 saw the most gains at around 85,000 people, according to precinct staff.

Commissioners held a public hearing on the proposals Thursday afternoon. More than 100 people signed up to speak, with several bringing signs critical of the proposal.

“We’ve had several hearings, at least five or six,” said Judge Hidalgo, before the meeting. “We are partnering with community organizations that are deep in the community soliciting input. We have had a website that we have been promoting for months where people can get their questions answered, submit their ideas in writing. They can even submit their own map proposal.”