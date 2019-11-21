HOUSTON — H-E-B announced Wednesday that it has committed to replacing the Houston Food Bank's empty refrigerators following this week’s ammonia leak, which forced volunteers to throw out food that was possibly contaminated.

“Losing 1.8 million pounds of refrigerated product is truly tragic,” said Lisa Helfman, Director, H-E-B Public Affairs, Houston. “It is our privilege to enlist H-E-B’s manpower and supplies to ensure the Houston Food Bank not only recovers but is able to continue fulfilling its mission of feeding families in need.”

H-E-B said it will deliver "loads of produce, meat and other products to the Food Bank."

H-E-B's volunteers are also organizing an event to help stock the shelves.

"This is H-E-B’s way of saying thank you for being our neighbor. It’s called H-E-B's Spirit of Giving, an integral part of doing business everyday and a tradition that the company proudly continues with programs that have become our signature in the communities we serve."

Earlier this week the Houston Food Bank announced it was recovering after an ammonia leak in its produce coolers destroyed 1.8 million pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables, rice and beans.