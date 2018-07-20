HOUSTON - People who risked their lives to save others during Hurricane Harvey were honored Thursday night by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Gov. Abbott was the keynote speaker at a banquet paying tribute to the thousands of people who made a difference during the storm, but especially the civilians who got involved.

"You showed that there is no Earthly force more powerful than Texans united facing adversity,” Gov. Abbott said.

The governor also recognized the Pasadena school district for providing lunches for displaced students.

© 2018 KHOU