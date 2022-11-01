Getting to know KHOU 11 Morning News anchor Steph Simmons

This week, we are spending time getting to know the KHOU 11 Morning News team.

This morning, we’re talking to Steph Simmons. First off, she prefers to be called “Steph” as opposed to “Stephanie.”

“I like to be called Steph. But if we're doing a serious story, Stephanie,” she said.

Q: You're not originally a Houston girl. Tell us about your roots.

A: “Originally from Shelbyville, Indiana, which everyone thinks is from The Simpsons. But it's not.

“That's Illinois. So basically, it's just a little south of Indianapolis. So when you're anywhere around the vicinity of Indianapolis, you bleed racing. And it's awesome. A connection from racing, being from Indianapolis area to Houston because one of the most legendary iconic racers of all time, is from right here in Houston. And that's AJ Foyt.”

Steph has a need for speed, from racing with Mario Andretti to reporting from the racetrack, riding the latest greatest attraction at the rodeo, checking out the high flying stunts at Wings Over Houston and flying down the streets and trails of the Bayou City.

Q: Tell us more about your running.

A: “So I've always been a runner. But I think it started off as a bucket list thing doing a marathon. And the goal for a lot of people who just do it, they're like, oh, I want to finish. But I want to get under four hours, I want to get under four hours. And so that was just my first goal. And then I crushed it on my first race. And all my friends were like, Oh, she'll probably be a 4:15. Whenever I came in so much faster. And I was like, I think this might be something I could be good at.

“So some something really special about running too is that's sort of my platform on social media. And I have had so many viewers reach out to me on social media. So many wonderful things.

“And I and I thought, well, this is something I can share with people and help them along the way."

She's no slouch either.

Steph's run the Boston Marathon, the Los Angeles Marathon, and she's gearing up for her third Houston Marathon this weekend!

“But what I haven't done yet is there's a race that goes all the way across Texas and different parts of the country. This is a goal of mine,” Steph said. “So I haven't done an adult relay. I just think that would be the most fun thing ever.”

Q: You were a Colts cheerleader?

“Colts will always have a place in my heart and it doesn't matter that we're rivals because I love the Texans as well. But let me tell you a funny story that people don't know about my time with Colts,” Steph said.

“So my college roommate was a Colt cheerleader before me. And I saw Allison getting already beautified and I said, 'Where are you going?’ She's like, ‘I have second season Colts auditions.’ And I'm like, ‘What time is it? I think I can still do the splits.’ She's like, ‘In a couple hours.’ I'm like, ‘Alright,’ I roll out of bed, put my hair in a ponytail went there. And I made the team.”

Since then, Steph has traded the sidelines for the anchor desk and motherhood.

“Well, I have a little son, he's 5 and he's spectacular,” Steph said. “When you really look at children and you realize how lucky you are when you have a healthy child. That's the coolest thing in the world.”

“When you're a mother or a parent to a young kid, you only really have time for one hobby unless you're doing it with them. Right? So he's a reader. He's a speed reader.”

Q: Okay, oh, here we go. So dog or cat?

A: Dogs, dogs all the way. Rescue dogs mostly pits. This is the first dog that I've had that wasn't a pitbull.

Q: Phone calls or text messages?

A: Text messages. Why are you calling me and do not come to my house?

Q: Heels or flats?

A: Are you kidding me? Tennis Shoes. I don't want bunions.