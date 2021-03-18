George Observatory reopening at Brazos Bend State Park after a 2-year ‘extreme’ makeover

Advanced tickets are required.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The historic George Observatory is reopening this weekend after being closed to the public for nearly two years, the Houston Museum of Natural Science has announced.

The observatory is located inside Brazos Bend State Park in Fort Bend County.

“The George Observatory will reopen to the public on Friday, March 19 after nearly two years undergoing an extreme makeover. First opened in the fall of 1989, the observatory has been closed for long-awaited renovations since 2019. Join us on deck for real time camera feeds from the telescopes, expert interactions with astronomers and a laser tour of the night sky,” HMNS posted on its website.

What to know before you go:

Advanced tickets are required

“Due to social distancing requirements, opening weekend tickets will be offered on a limited capacity basis. Advance ticket purchase is required. Your ticket to this event is a timed entry admission, and a paper or electronic receipt is required for entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase onsite. Tickets can be purchased via our online box office.”

Bad weather?

“In the event of overcast skies, tours and talks by our experts are still available. Visit Brazos Bend State Park’s website to purchase separate park entrance reservation.”

Face masks are required

Face masks are required for anyone 10 years old and older. You can find all of the measures that we are implementing on the Health page here.

Permit to visit the state park is also required, more here on that

On the web, official website: http://www.hmns.org/george-observatory/