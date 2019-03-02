HOUSTON — Hundreds of members from Houston's east side community raised funds Saturday for the funeral of the little girl killed last month in a suspected drunk driving crash.

Giselle Luviano, 5, was left brain dead following a crash.

Police say an intoxicated driver ran a red light.

"Baby Giselle had always dreamed about having her sweet 15," a family member said. "And that night of the crash she was asking her mom when she was going to be able to have her big pretty dress."

Giselle was hurt beyond recovery on Jan. 20.



"When I knew the car came to a stop, I'd seen him right there," said Giselle's mother, Mayra Medina. "He was in front of his truck, and I was honking because I couldn’t open the door, and I was screaming, 'help me, help me my family is here.' he didn’t bother to help me."

Israel Lugo, 34, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

The girl will be buried next weekend.

"Her godmother has gotten her a pretty ballgown, and we're going to have a carriage take her to her final resting spot," one family member said. "We're trying to make it nice for her, all of this is going toward the funeral."

The little girl killed before her time will continue to live in other children even after she is buried.

Giselle's heart, liver and lungs were used for transplants for transplants in other kids at Texas Children's Hospital.

The girl's mother is asking everyone to drink responsibility on Super Bowl Sunday. Medina says she does not want any other family to experience what has happened to her.

