Downtown Fulshear residents encouraged to boil water after electrical surge causes pressure troubles

An electrical surge caused one of three well circuits to trip, causing low water pressure for some residents.

FULSHEAR, Texas — Residents of downtown Fulshear are being encouraged to boil their water for the remainder of the day after an electrical surge caused pressure troubles Thursday morning.

City officials said the issues started at about 4 a.m. at the Downtown Water Plant when an electrical surge caused one of three well circuits to trip.

Residents reported low water pressure in their homes while electricians and city staff worked to resolve the issue. Some residents had no water at all.

The issue has since been fixed and the city said residents should see water restored to their homes as the system repressurizes, but some residents are encouraged to boil their water for the remainder of the day.

"We are recommending downtown residents (excluding residents on their own water well system) boil water as a precaution for the remainder of today," the city said.

The City of Fulshear said it experienced a similar issue on May 15 that also impacted its Downtown Water Plant residents.

"We do have fail-safes in place; however, they require a manual override which we have been consistently doing while identifying the issue. This combined with a high demand on the system has caused the ongoing low water pressure issues," the city wrote in a press release.

Officials said data has been collected and staff is currently evaluating the data to determine what the permanent solution is. In the meantime, the city said it is in the process of installing an uninterrupted power supply that should prevent the circuit from tripping again.