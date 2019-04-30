KATY, Texas — A local Venezuelan community held a protest Tuesday afternoon in response to the uprising in the South American country.

Members of the community in Katy say they are standing with those protesting in the streets of Caracas.

The unrest in Venezuela has reached a boiling point where protesters are clashing with some of the country's military.

The country's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, is calling the current uprising the final phase of the operation to topple current President Nicolás Maduro.

"Freedom is coming,” said Joel Teran, a Venezuelan who now lives in Katy and proudly calls himself a #Katyzuelan.

The local community has thousands of members and on Tuesday, many of them joined in the protest, wearing bracelets that said SOS Venezuela in support of Guaidó’s call for the military uprising.

Maduro is refusing to step down and has accused the Trump administration of causing last month's massive power outage that plunged the country into darkness.

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he is monitoring the situation and said the U.S. stands with the people of Venezuela and their freedom.

