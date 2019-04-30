KATY, Texas — A local Venezuelan community rallied together Tuesday afternoon in support of the uprising in the South American country.

Members of the community in Katy say they are standing with those protesting in the streets of Caracas, the capitol of Venezuela.

Tuesday morning, Juan Guaidó, the country's opposition leader, called the military to rise up and take control from current president, Nicolás Maduro and his regime.

Hours later, a rally was organized in Houston.

Dozens of Venezuelans who live in Houston or the surrounding areas held up posters and flags while demanding democracy for Venezuela. They also thanked the United States and President Donald Trump for support.

"Freedom is coming,” said Joel Teran, a Venezuelan who now lives in Katy and proudly calls himself a #Katyzuelan.

The local community has thousands of members and on Tuesday, many of them joined in the rally, wearing bracelets that said "SOS Venezuela" in support of Guaidó’s call for the military uprising.

"Like any immigrant who comes here, to look for a better life," said Teran. He left Venezuela 25 years ago and settled in Katy because of the similarities between the Houston suburb and his native country: oil and gas and solid schools.

He's traveled back to Venezuela in the past to visit his mother and his aunt.

"And it's hard," said Teran who owns La Baguette, a restaurant in Katy. "Today, I think it’s the end."

The end to Maduro's control. Guaidó declared himself interim President of Venezuela, a decision supported by the United States and more than 50 other countries.

"The liberty, the democracy for Venezuela. That’s why we are here today, celebrating this historical moment," said Amalia during Tuesday's afternoon rally in southwest Houston.

"I said, 'Oh my God! This is the day.' I mean, this is our last shot," said Gustavo Salas of his reaction when he heard Guaido's call for the uprising.

Salas, who came to the U.S. from Venezuela in 2003, collects donations to buy supplies that are sent back to his native country.

The west Houston orthodontist has sold nearly 2,000 of the bracelets that so many of the protesters wore.

"That government has to be out," said Teran. "And we’re praying for that, because we need it."

Maduro is refusing to step down as president and has accused the Trump administration of causing last month's massive power outage that plunged the country into darkness.

Venezuela is dominating social media with hashtags like #OperacionLibertad trending all day.

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he is monitoring the situation closely and said the U.S. stands with the people of Venezuela and their freedom.

