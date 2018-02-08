HOUSTON - Every Thursday night this month, the Children's Museum of Houston will offer free vaccinations to children ahead of the new school year.

The vaccinations will take place during Free Family Night at the museum.

The museum says the vaccinations are offered to children between the ages of 6 weeks to 18 years old but because there is a limited amount, vaccinations will only be given to the first 150 children.

To qualify, parents and guardians will need their child's immunization records.

The immunizations will be administered by the Texas Children’s Mobile Clinic Program

For additional questions, call (832)824-6780.

What: Free vaccinations for children 6 weeks old to 18 years old

Where: Children's Museum of Houston, 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

When: Thursdays, August 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 - from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

