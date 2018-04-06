HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District kicks off its Summer Meal Program on Monday at more than 190 area schools, where both breakfast and lunch will be served for free to children ages 1 to 18.

Children do not need to be enrolled in summer school to participate in the program, and no paperwork, registration, or proof of income is required.

Adults may purchase breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $3.75.

The program runs through Aug. 2. To view a map of where meals are being served, including breakfast and lunch serving times, visit houstonisd.org/freesummermeals.

All HISD meals are nutritionally balanced to ensure children receive the vitamins and nutrients needed to maintain a healthy diet.

Last summer, HISD Nutrition Services served more than 1.1 million free meals to Houston-area children.

If you have questions about the free summer meals program, contact HISD’s Nutrition Services department at 713-556-2979.

For information on where to find free meals after Aug. 2, contact the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department at 713-676-6832 or dial 2-1-1.

