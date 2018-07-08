FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend ISD’s Child Nutrition Department is encouraging families to apply for the Free and Reduced Meal Program for the 2018-19 school year.

Applications are available online at www.fortbendisd.heartlandapps.com, and can be accessed through any device with Internet access. The District’s households will receive a letter about eligibility benefits and how to apply.

Families without Internet access may apply in one of the following ways:

Visit their child’s school and complete the application on a school computer.

Visit FBISD’s Child Nutrition Department (555 Julie Rivers Dr. Sugar Land, 77478) for computer access. The department’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Request an application from their child’s home campus.

Families will need the following information when completing the online application:

Student’s legal name (first and last), birth date and assigned student ID number, if known

Student’s school name

All household gross income and/or SNAP or TANF eligibility determination group number EDG# (not Case #)

Last four digits of the parent’s/guardian’s social security number

Families have the ability to check their eligibility status online and print their eligibility letters at fortbendisd.schoollunchstatus.com and entering their application confirmation number of the student’s last name and student ID number.

Eligibility letters will be sent to the email address on record at the student’s school. Applicants who do not have a valid email address will receive their eligibility letters by mail.

Visit the FBISD Child Nutrition Department for more information or call (281) 634-1855.

© 2018 KHOU