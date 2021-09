"Supporting our youth today to become tomorrow's leaders."

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo returns for its 85th year starting Friday, Sept. 24 and runs through Oct. 3.

That includes the carnival and all the fun food that comes with it.

Entertainers this year include Jake Worthington, Jon Stork, La Mafia / Solido, Steve Wariner, Roger Creager and Moe Bandy.

