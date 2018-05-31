HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department remembered the five firefighters killed in the 2013 Southwest Inn fire in a post on their Twitter account.

Thursday marked five years to the day the firefighters were killed in the blaze. It was the deadliest fire in the department's history. In addition to the five firefighters killed, dozens of others were also injured.

The department said in the tweet, "May 31, 2013 This day will forever be remembered in the hearts and minds of everyone at the Houston Fire Department. We offer our sympathies to the families while celebrating the memories of those we lost: Matthew Renaud, Robert Garner, Robert Bebee, Anne Sullivan & Bill Dowling"

May 31, 2013 This day will forever be remembered in the hearts and minds of everyone at the Houston Fire Department. We offer our sympathies to the families while celebrating the memories of those we lost: Matthew Renaud, Robert Garner, Robert Bebee, Anne Sullivan & Bill Dowling pic.twitter.com/RVNTklPGMv — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 31, 2018

Each year since the deadly fire, firefighters and families of the victims visit the site to remember the lives lost.

There are five crosses that have been placed at the site to honor those killed and on Thursday, someone also left a vase filled with flowers.

© 2018 KHOU