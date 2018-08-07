HOUSTON -- Two dozen apartment units were damaged and two firefighters were injured Saturday after a fire in northwest Houston, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike, the fire marshal's office announced Saturday night.

Multiple fire departments responded to a heavy blaze at 6833 Lakeview Haven Drive in the Cy-Fair area.

Early reports indicated flames were visible through the roof.

The Fire Marshal's Office says 24 apartment units were damaged. Two firefighters were injured, but they were treated and released at the scene.

