HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As deputies search for the three men responsible for an attempted robbery and murder, neighbors are coming together to support the victim’s family.

Moyses Arreguin, 28, was killed Friday night as he tried to protect his 16-year-old neighbor from armed robbers on West Hardy Road near Ranch View Trail.

“I wish I was living a nightmare, so I could wake up and at least warn somebody and say something. But this is the reality and we have to grieve and go through it and try to be strong. It’s very, very hard,” said Cecilia Mejia, the 16-year-old’s mother.

Arreguin is survived by a wife and two young daughters.

“What he did, explains everything about it. It will tell you everything about him,” said Juan Eschutia, the victim’s cousin. “He was somebody with a big heart, would do anything for anybody, even if he didn’t know you.”

A growing memorial now marks the spot where the confrontation occurred.

Neighbors, friends, and family gathered near the murder scene Sunday for a barbecue benefit for the victim’s family.

Donations can also be made through a GoFundMe page set up by neighbors.

