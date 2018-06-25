HOUSTON – Fans were treated to a 45-minute autograph session Sunday as part of the Astros Foundation's sixth-annual Picnic In The Park.

The sold out event, presented by Pluckers, gave fans the rare opportunity to spend an afternoon on the outfield grass at Minute Maid Park and featured current 'stros, alumni and members of the team's front office.

There was also a picnic buffet, activities for families and children of all ages and a complimentary picnic mat and commemorative T-shirt.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Astros Foundation, which supports youth baseball and softball programs, recognizes the military, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.

