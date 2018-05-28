HOUSTON - People call it the unofficial start of summer, but Memorial Day is so much more. It’s when we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our nation.

For many, it’s a day to reunite with those taken, in many cases, way too soon.

“My son left when he was 24 year-old,” said Maria Guereca.

Army Sgt. Guereca was killed in action during Operation: Iraqi Freedom in 2004. He earned a Purple Heart during his military service.

“A lot of people tell me to let it go,” said Guereca. “For me, no.”

Her story was just one we encountered among the headstones in cemetery section S2. Dates of service and lives span the decades.

It’s where we also met a Marine who didn’t share his name.

“I miss him,” he said of late Lance Corporal Thomas Zapp.

He told us he recruited Zapp in 2003. The young man died at age 20, just weeks after arriving in Iraq.

“You know, I’ve been living with it being my fault for years,” said the Marine. He said Zapp’s aunt finally unburdened him during a graveside encounter.

“And she told me it wasn’t my fault, and now I can move on.” he said.

Memorial Day means more than flags and flowers. Some families bring special remembrances.

Matt Tipton brought his children born years after his friend, Army Specialist Scott Larson, died in combat.

“The main thing that we’re teaching them is about caring for people,” said Tipton. “Caring for the country, and caring for others.”

Names etched on granite headstones are permanent reminders of sacrifice and personal reflection points for generations of families and friends.

