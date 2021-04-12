Dozens of classic cars pull up for KHOU 11 Secret Santa toy drive benefiting Salvation Army

You could say Santa's sleigh got a lot more horsepower this year.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating 20 years of our Secret Santa toy drive with the Salvation Army of Greater Houston.

It's the very last weekend to donate, and we're wrapping up with one last huge donation! More than a dozen classic cars pulled up to KHOU 11 studios Saturday filled with various toys, and lots of them.

"It's a group deal. These guys love to get their cars out, people love to see them. When you put toys in them, it's a win-win."

This year marks the seventh year KHOU 11 has partnered with Bobby Jenkins, organizer of the Classic Car Toy Drive. It's an event he says grows each year.

"The kids are those that really benefit from things like this," Jenkins said. "These people behind me, they make things happen."

It's at a time when compassion and generosity is needed most.

"Unfortunately, what we at the at Salvation Army have seen, COVID has caused something what we’re calling pandemic poverty. We're seeing more people economically challenged because of the effects of COVID. This Christmas season we've seen that many more people come to us in time in need," Major Zach Bell said.

CLICK HERE to donate money or a toy through Dec. 5.