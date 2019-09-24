HOUSTON — KHOU and the American Red Cross of Greater Houston are teaming up to help those affected by the devastating floods caused by Tropical Storm Imelda.

There are two ways that you can donate. You can call 713-609-9439 and Red Cross volunteers will be standing by in our studio from noon to 7pm to process your donation. Just have your credit card handy when you call in. You can also donate online by going to the web page redcross.org/khou.

Every single dollar you donate will be used for relief efforts right here in the Lone Star State to help our neighbors recover from this disaster.