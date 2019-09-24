HOUSTON — KHOU and the American Red Cross of Greater Houston are teaming up to help those affected by the devastating floods caused by Tropical Storm Imelda. 

There are two ways that you can donate. You can call 713-609-9439 and Red Cross volunteers will be standing by in our studio from noon to 7pm to process your donation. Just have your credit card handy when you call in. You can also donate online by going to the web page redcross.org/khou.

Every single dollar you donate will be used for relief efforts right here in the Lone Star State to help our neighbors recover from this disaster.

Photos: Remnants of Imelda batter Southeast Texas
Flooding in Humble.
Kingwood Drive is flooded Thursday morning, Sept. 19, as Tropical Depression Imelda dropped heavy rain throughout Southeast Texas.
Kingwood Drive is flooded Thursday morning, Sept. 19, as Tropical Depression Imelda dropped heavy rain throughout Southeast Texas.
Imelda: Flooding
Flooding near Waugh Drive.
Kingwood Drive is flooded Thursday morning as Tropical Depression Imelda continues to batter Southeast Texas with heavy rain.
Kingwood Drive is flooded Thursday morning as Tropical Depression Imelda continues to batter Southeast Texas with heavy rain.
Heavy rain in Kingwood is leading to street flooding.
Flooding in the Summerwood subdivision in Atascocita.
Flooding near the University of Houston-Downtown on Sept. 19, 2019, after Tropical Depression Imelda inundated Southeast Texas with rain.
Flooding near the University of Houston-Downtown on Sept. 19, 2019, after Tropical Depression Imelda inundated Southeast Texas with rain.
Flooding near the University of Houston-Downtown on Sept. 19, 2019, after Tropical Depression Imelda inundated Southeast Texas with rain.
Flooding near the University of Houston-Downtown on Sept. 19, 2019, after Tropical Depression Imelda inundated Southeast Texas with rain.
Flooding near the University of Houston-Downtown on Sept. 19, 2019, after Tropical Depression Imelda inundated Southeast Texas with rain.
Will Shirley said he could launch his boat in his backyard in Liberty County because of all the rain.
Flooding along Highway 59 near Splendora at East River Drive.
Flooding along Northcrest Ranch in New Caney.
Flooding along Buffalo Bayou near 610 and Woodway.
Flooding in the Summerwood subdivision in Atascocita.
Flooding in the Summerwood subdivision in Atascocita.
I 10 service road near Calder Avenue in Beaumont on Sept. 19, 2019, as Imelda drenched the city.
I 10 service road near Laurel Ave in Beaumont on Sept. 19, 2019, as Imelda drenched the city.
Flooding from Imelda submerges Beaumont, including the newsroom for 12NewsNow.
Flooding from Imelda blocks almost every exit in Beaumont.
Flooding in Beaumont, Texas on Sept. 19, 2019.
Truck stuck in a hole during Tropical Storm Imelda in Houston
Flooding along Wayside Drive near the South Loop and Mykawa.