Did you lose some cash in a Houston parking lot? A man found it and is using Nextdoor to locate its rightful owner

The comments poured in on Nextdoor, and what the man found is such a valuable lesson for the rest of us.

HOUSTON — Kelly Sass and his girlfriend found more than $100 in cash in a Houston parking lot on Saturday.

He's not publicly divulging where exactly. Sass is using the location and exact amount of the money as ways to confirm its rightful owner.

Sass jumped on Reddit and posted about the found money. No one commented, so he posted on Nextdoor:

Found Cash.

I found a decent amount of cash in a parking lot. IF you can tell me which parking lot and the approximate amount, I’ll get the money back to you.

One man sent a private message, wondering if Sass found his money. He didn't.

A number of others commented with jokes, "What if I can tell you what color the money I lost was," wrote Lori.

"But the one that kind of caught me off guard was people were thanking me for doing this. I was like, this is the normal stuff people should do. Like this shouldn’t be a hey, I’ll just stick this money in my pocket," Sass said. "It’s like, no. It’s someone else’s."

The right thing to do should always be the only thing we do. But history reminds us, that's easier said than done.

"I think it simply says that there are more of us who need to hear that these acts exist," Sass said. "Instead of well, no one’s ever going to return it. Well, no. Probably most people would return it. We just don’t ever focus on it."

But we comment on it. We use social media to thank our neighbors for being honest and inspiring. People are craving goodness.

"There’s no reason to expect them to be the anomaly," Sass said. "We hear all the bad stuff, all the time. Which is human nature. But maybe it’s time to look at the other side of the picture and say, let’s look at the positive."

So from now until June 12, e-mail KHOU 11 reporter Melissa Correa if you think Kelly Sass found your money.

Put the word "CASH" in the subject line.

Include: Location and amount, that way, Sass can verify the details

If the rightful owner isn't found by Saturday, June 13, Sass will donate the money to a local animal rescue.