Boy with terminal cancer sworn in to 19 Mid-South law enforcement agencies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel is just passing through Memphis, but he's making big moves along the way.

Daniel, 10, is a terminal cancer patient from Pearland, Texas, with the goal of becoming an officer over and over again.

Sgt. Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department said Daniel's father, Theodis, contacted them about his son's dream. Without hesitation, they decided to do all they could to help Daniel further his endeavor.

"Today, Devarjaye has done something that not many people are able to do," Brownlee said. "We have chiefs of police, sheriffs from multiple counties, the FBI is represented, the TBI is represented. We have a lot of officials who are coming to swear in this young man."

Memphis police reached out to 18 agencies in the Mid-South. From the FBI to the TBI, several officers gathered on Monday to swear Daniel in.

"It's pretty cool," Devarjaye Daniel said. "I ain't going to lie, it's some winner-winner chicken dinner. Stay safe and believe in God."

Daniel has been sworn in by more than 300 agencies nationwide.

"We complain about the smallest things," Theodis Daniel said. "He's 10 years old and trying to get to where we're going to be. He's accomplished more than I've done in my years in his 10 years. So, he's doing something good."