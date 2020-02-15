DEER PARK, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a story that ran on KHOU on Christmas in 2019.

A Deer Park girl is on a mission to help the area's homeless population.

Jane Kahn is 13 and she has a heart of gold.

She's on a mission to help the homeless and she's starting by putting together care packages full of hygiene necessities such as deodorant, toothpaste, socks and soap.

Jane and her family have put together about 1,000 bags so far and have no intention of slowing down now.

On her GoFundMe page, Jane says she's "on a mission to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate."

With such aspirations as just a 13-year-old, imagine what Jane can do with the help of the community.

Her ultimate goal is to have a brick-and-mortar store that provides help for the homeless.

