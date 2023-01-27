Disaster relief groups working to help recovery efforts after tornado tore through SE Houston

The group of volunteers from Kingsland Baptist Church in Katy was organized by TBM Disaster Relief.

DEER PARK, Texas — On Friday, teams from one of the largest disaster relief groups in Texas were on the ground in Deer Park after a tornado tore through the community on Tuesday.

As utility crews lined Hillshire Drive in Deer park to restore power to the area, trained volunteers offered up a helping hand to tornado victims by cutting tree branches and moving debris.

"Homeowners are surprised, really, that there’s no strings attached. There’s no financial strings, there’s no religious strings," said Ferrell Foster with TBM Disaster Relief.

The group's chainsaw team worked three jobs on Hillshire Drive Friday. Resident Scott Wilkerson's home was one of them. His property had roof damage and downed trees.

"I’ve had quotes, five, six thousand dollars to take care of what they’re doing at no charge. And tried to pay ‘em and they don’t, they won’t take it. It’s just good people," Wilkerson said. “It’s refreshing, man. It really is.”