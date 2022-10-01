Q&A with newest member of KHOU 11 Morning News, Dave Froehlich

The Houston native returns home after more than 20 years.

HOUSTON — From Colorado to Corpus Christi to Amarillo to Austin – after years away, our newest teammate on KHOU 11 Morning News, Dave Froehlich, is finally home.

Stephanie Simmons and Kimberly Davis sat down with Dave to talk about coming home, his family and even his alma mater.

Q: Where are you from?

A: I'm from Houston. I grew up in Inwood Forests in the northwest part of town.

Q: You're coming from Austin. What made you want to come back to Houston?

A: Because of family. Because I love the city. My parents are still here, I've got extended family here, so many friends here.

Q: What's changed since you've been back?

A: What, I mean everything, I mean it wasn't like Houston was small 25-30 years ago, but it's so much bigger now.

Might be the best city I've ever been in, in terms of food. I say that all the time. And that's coming from Austin, which loves its food.

Q: Tell us and tell us about your family?

A: Well, my wife and I have been married for 23 years. We have a soon-to-be 20-year-old son and a soon-to-be 18-year-old daughter. And that's why this is a good time for us to be back home. Because we're gonna be empty nesters back here. It was always a goal to work here and maybe have the kids grow up part of the time here. They've been coming here all their lives, too, but now they're gonna have to come visit my son in college in San Antonio, my daughter is to be determined.

Q: So, I asked you as a UT grad, about Texas A&M and the look on your face.

A: You know when you're a Longhorn, you got a certain feeling about the Sooners, and about the Aggies at Texas A&M.

When I was coming up as a young kid first getting in football stuff in the 1980s Texas A&M was very, very good and Texas was not.

I enjoy the good healthy rivalry. I'm looking forward to them getting to play again.

Q: So when you're not at work, what are you doing?

A: I'll try to go to the gym a little bit. But then it's the couch for some napping and TV watching. I do want to play some more golf, I do. I do want to get out and go to Texans games and Astros games, Rockets games. Hopefully people see me out and about there.

Q: Alright, we're doing this or that? dog or cat? Both?

A: Both. I mean, I'm an animal lover. We got four rescue pets, two dogs, two cats. I mean, I guess if my cats aren't watching, I'll give a slight edge to the dogs.

Q: Phone calls or text.

A: Text. I talk I talk to my dad a lot. So even when I moved here, might be talking about the last night's Rockets game or something like that. But my wife has taught me everything that needs to be said needs to be said in a text. If I call her something better be on fire. So I've learned to text people.

Q: Cardio or weights, Dave?

A: Well, as you could tell by looking at me, I'm quite the workout warrior. At my best, cardio, probably my worst still some cardio. The weights, the weights, gather dust.